EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Across the Williamsport area you will see a number of bronze statues Known as ‘Bases Loaded”. They depict young players in a game of baseball for the 75th anniversary, new statues are on the way and I had the opportunity to speak with the artist who is creating them.

Matt Glenn is originally from California and has lived in Utah since childhood, but this sculptor has a rich connection with the Keystone State.

“My first big job was a sculpture for the Butler, Pa. YMCA of a swim coach and a couple swimmers. That was my first taste of commercial art, just loved it, was addicted to it, and I said I’m gonna make a living doing this,” said Glenn, CEO of Big Statues.

From there, Glenn was commissioned by Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Lycoming County Visitors Bureau to help bring Little League baseball to life through art.

“Back in 2014 when it was the 75th anniversary of Little League baseball, we kicked off what is known as Bases Loaded public statue project. Each year since 2014, when we had a Little League World Series. And this year we are culminating that project with the 75th World Series,” said Jason Fink, President and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Glenn will be sculpting three new statues for this anniversary, Cy Young, Jackie Robinson, and President George W. Bush, who all share the common bond of experiencing the Little League World Series.

All three of them were there on the grounds, walked the field, the whole bit. And so kind of as a tribute to Little League baseball and the great accomplishments of those three men, they decided to memorialize them in bronze, Glenn explained.

Glenn himself is a huge baseball fan.

“I’m the all-star coach for my son Brooks’ all-star team, for the 8-U youth league.”

And he plans on being there August 21st when the statues are scheduled to be unveiled. He says his connection to Little League is one he treasures.

“During one of the inning breaks, they cut to the sculptures that I was able to be part of it, and I was like pinch me, this can’t be real. Baseball connects everybody. It’s the national sport. And I just love the fact that I’m a part of this.”