SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The team from El Segundo, California captured the 2023 Little League World Series championship in one of the most memorable finishes in tournament history.

Besides the championship game, fans from all over the world enjoyed Championship Day activities.

That was the sound inside and outside Lamade stadium as California closed out the 2023 Little League World Series with a 6-5 victory.

“Let’s go, baby! Whoohoo! I definitely wanted a PA team to win it, but let’s go West! That’s all there is to say,” said Levittown resident Jake Schilling.

After 11 days of match-ups between teams from all over the world, California has now taken home the title seven times since the tournament began in 1947, the most by any US team.

Alongside the thrilling matchup, fans made sure to cover all the bases before saying goodbye to Lamade Stadium for yet another year.

That included one last slide down the hill on a sheet of cardboard, squeezing in a signature on the new giant signature wall, and final pin trades.

“The interaction with the kids was one of my favorite parts just trading these pins, I didn’t even know they were a thing until I came here Monday,” Landon Evans of Millville said.

The atmosphere these games create always leaves fans in awe.

“There’s about like 20,000 people at like one game for 12-year-olds, it’s nuts,” Schilling said.

The Championship game, like many would expect, is the most anticipated one throughout the series.

“It is so much fun. Me and my boyfriend, in fact, is born and raised in Delaware County, and he is another one that is like ‘I want to come up to Williamsport for the World Series.’ It’s so much fun,” said Krissy Hopkins of Swedesboro, New Jersey.

“It’s just electric. Just being here I love baseball. I love watching so I will always come back,” said Loyalsock Township resident Preston Sortman.

Sunday’s championship game had its share of thrills before the walk-off homer.