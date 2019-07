About the 2018 Little League World Series Champions

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — It took only one pitch for Mana Lau Kong to deliver Hawaii its first Little League World Series title in a decade.Against a South Korea team that hadn’t surrendered a home run in the tournament, Kong drove the first pitch his team saw over the center field fence. As he rounded the bases and headed home, his teammates poured out of the dugout in a pack led by pitcher Ka’olu Holt and formed a huddle around home plate.“It was great,” Holt said, “because we all knew that pitcher was tough to hit.”Holt took it from there, throwing a two-hitter to lead Hawaii to a 3-0 victory in the Little League World Series championship, the first shutout in a title game since 2002. It was Holt’s first-ever complete game.The team from Honolulu allowed just three runs in the entire tournament, shut out four of its five opponents and struck out 53 batters in 34 innings.