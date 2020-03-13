Little League Districts 16 & 31 To Move Back Season

Closings & Delays
Sports
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Local Little League Districts, 16 & 31, will postpone the beginning of their seasons, to April 6 at the earliest.

“You know, there’s more in life than playing Little League baseball or playing sports or anything like that. The number one concern is the safety of our players, our volunteers and everyone that’s involved with Little League,” said Bob Bertoni, head of Districts 16 and 31.

“Safety always has to come first, and we could delay the season, we have a lot of time,” added Bertoni.

