MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An end of an era, Friday morning Mount Carmel school district announced Lisa Varano will be stepping down as head coach of the Red Tornados girls basketball team.

Verano took over in 2009-10 season leading MCA to 11 district titles, one state championship and appearances in every season she was at the helm. She finishes her time as head coach with a record of 311-66.