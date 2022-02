WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Lake-Lehman sophomore, Lexi Schechterly, made history, Saturday, when she became the first female to win a District II wrestling championship, after defeating Lackawanna Trail’s Brayden Clark for the 106lb Class “AA” title.

Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area and Zachary Jacaruso of Delaware Valley each won titles as well, at 120lbs, and 113lbs, respectively.