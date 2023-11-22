Lackawanna Trail Football is preparing for a state quarterfinals matchup with Steelton Highspire on Friday night. The winner improves to 14-0 and to the semifinals. Lukas Gumble has put together a dominant season in this run-heavy offense, with 1,575 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
Lackawanna Trail Football Entering Unknown Territory: Another Undefeated Team
by: Nick Zelaya
