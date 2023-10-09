FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Steve Jervis and the Lackawanna Trail Lions are now 7-0 in 2023 following a 28-21 win at Riverside on Friday. Lukas Gumble leads a backfield filled with talent, rushing for over 100 yards in multiple games this season, including in week seven against the Vikings. Lackawanna Trail travels to Carbondale for a week eight matchup.
