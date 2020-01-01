Lackawanna College QB Matt Cavallaro to be Preferred Walk-On at WVU

SCRANTON, Pa. – Lackawanna College quarterback, Matt Cavallaro, will be a preferred walk-on at West Virginia University next season. Cavallaro helped the Falcons reach the NJCAA National Championship game this past season.

Prior to playing for Lackawanna College, Cavallaro graduated from Delaware Valley High School, where he set multiple passing records. He then went on to play junior hockey in Massachusetts, before the itch to return to football proved to be too much for the quarterback.

“When you take a different path, and not the usual one that most kids get to take, you see the little things, and the joy that comes with playing the great sport that we play. So, I’m really grateful I was able to experience it all. I’m just excited to get there and get started,” said Cavallaro.

“The coaching staff’s giving me a great chance to come in and prove my abilities, and that’s what I plan on doing,” added Cavallaro.

West Virginia finished the 2019 season with a 5-7 record, one win shy of bowl eligibility.