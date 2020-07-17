Lackawanna College Football to Play Season in Spring of 2021

SCRANTON, Pa. – The Lackawanna College Falcons football team will play its 2020 season in 2021.

The NJCAA announced the postponement, and subsequent rescheduling of the fall sports seasons to the spring. Fall practices are still encouraged, as long as safety guidelines and protocols are followed.

“We’re going to quarantine our players ten days before they arrive, and then when they do arrive, they’re gonna be in their own dorm again. But, I think that when we begin the process, we’re just gonna be weightlifting in small groups as prescribed, and running. But, as we get into it, if we still have zero cases and we’re doing well, then we’ll start some practicing,” said Head Coach Mark Duda.

“We have to be very disciplined. If we are, then we get to participate in activities that we love. And, if we’re not, we don’t,” Duda added.