Lackawanna College Football invited to NJCAA National Championship Game

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has announced that the Lackawanna College Football team has been officially invited to participate in the NJCAA National Championship Game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The #2 ranked Falcons will face the #1 ranked and MACJC Conference Champions, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The game will be played at Carnie Smith Stadium and will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00pm EST/5:00pm CST.

“I am unbelievably proud and happy for Coach Duda, his coaches and their entire football program,” said Lackawanna College Athletic Director, Joya Whittington.

“Coach is an incredible leader, and it is a true honor to work with him every day. His program once again raises the bar for Lackawanna College Athletics.”

This will be a first time appearance in the National Championship Game for Lackawanna College after finishing the regular season undefeated, with a record of 10-0. This is also the second season in a row Head Coach Mark Duda’s Falcons have finished undefeated, and they are currently on a 22 consecutive game winning streak. In addition, Lackawanna College has won back to back Northeast Football Conference Championships, claiming the title in 2018 and 2019.

When notified of the invite Head Coach, Mark Duda said, “The Lackawanna College Football program is honored to accept an invitation to the 2019 National Championship Game. The hard work of our players, coaches and staff has made this goal a reality. We look forward to a fantastic game vs an undefeated Mississippi Gulf Coast team.”