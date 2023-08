DENVER (WBRE/WYOU) – Former Penn State WR K.J. Hamler announced on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with a mild heart irritation, called pericarditis. He will miss the start of the NFL season, and his timeline to return to action is unknown. Hamler has played in 23 games for the Broncos, totaling 620 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He missed the last month of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury.

