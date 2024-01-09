Julian Fleming announced he will be transferring from Ohio State to Penn State for his final season of eligibility next fall. Fleming talked with 28/22 Sports about coming back home and how important it is to join the Nittany Lion program.
February 11 2024 06:30 pm
