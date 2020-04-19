Josh Mason of FAME Strength Organizes “Virtual” 5K Race

FORTY FORT, Pa. – Owner of FAME Strength & Conditioning, Josh Mason, has organized a “virtual” 5K race, to take place Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

The idea is to run or walk a 5K, or 3.1 miles, in locations of the participants choosing. Runners and walkers are then encouraged to track their times using an app on their phones, and post the times, plus pictures and videos, to the 5K Facebook page.

“Obviously, these times are tough, right? Uncertain, we have never been faced with this adversity. So, me being a coach, I’m a motivator, I love to inspire, I love to maximize people’s potential. So, it was a thought of mine to think, how can we uplift this community? How can we flip this? How can shine light,” said Mason.

The cost to participate is a $25 suggested donation. To sponsor the event, it’s a suggested $50 donation. All proceeds will go to the Commission of Economic Opportunity Food Bank in Wilkes-Barre. Runners and walkers also receive a t-shirt that reads “I survived the COVID-19 5K.”

“All proceeds, 100%, are going to the C.E.O. This was an easy decision for us, because we feel like the C.E.O. has a great broad and great reach, and they’re going to be able to get to the people, the families and individuals that are affected from this virus,” added Mason.

To register, or for more information, visit FAME Strength’s website, famestrength.com.