Jonathan Sutherland to become first PSU Football player to wear No.”0″

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Penn State takes the field next weekend, one player will be debuting the newly implemented number “0” jersey for the Nittany Lions.

This week, it will be special teams and defensive captain Jonathan Sutherland, who plays safety for Penn State.

The team announced this on Saturday via social media.

"The individual wearing 0⃣ is a tough, dependable, disciplined, physical leader, who inspires teammates with his accountability & production."



Jonathan Sutherland was presented the 0⃣ jersey at practice today & will be the first Nittany Lion to wear the jersey. @jay_suth#WeAre pic.twitter.com/uuQQ714bXF — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 17, 2020

He’s coming off a season where he had 23 tackles last season in his role as a backup safety. In his career, he has amassed 61 tackles, 2.5 for loss and one forced fumble.

Penn State will be in action next Saturday against Indiana. Kickoff is at 3:30 pm.