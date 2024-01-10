Penguins rookie goalie Joel Bloomqvist will represent the Penguins in San Jose in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic next month. The goalie leads the team in victories, and ranks inside the top five in the league in save percentage (.920) and goals against average (2.16).
February 11 2024 06:30 pm
