EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Some interesting news this week regarding Jim Thorpe, one of the most famous American athletes and for whom the Borough of Jim Thorpe in carbon county is named.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reinstated Thorpe as the sole gold medalist in the 1912 decathlon and pentathlon on Thursday night.

It’s quite the story, Thorpe won two golds but was stripped of his medals shortly after it was revealed he received pay to play minor league baseball, violating the existing rules of amateurism.

Thorpe was reinstated in 1982, though he was listed as a co-champion. This week, the IOC announced that he is now recognized as the sole gold medalist in those events, following decades of lobbying by native American communities.