Jersey Shore Bulldogs off to good start in 2021

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We are eight weeks into the high school football season, and the Jersey Shore Bulldogs are still undefeated.

Fans in the Dog Pound have plenty to cheer about this year.

Last year they played in the AAAA state championship game. They lost a heart-breaker 21-14 to Thomas Jefferson. After graduating 18 seniors, no one knew for sure what to expect from the Bulldogs this season.

The team took that as a challenge, and so far has run the table this regular season. Jersey Shore had a tough matchup against Danville on Friday night. The Bulldogs defeated the Ironmen 42-21 as the defense shut out Danville in the second half.

Eyewitness News asked head coach Tom Gravish and two of his players about how well they are playing,

and the challenge of following up last year’s run at a state championship.

“We have tough challenges. We have a challenge every week. We lost 18 seniors last year. So that says a lot about the guys who put in the effort in the offseason and the coaching staff,” Coach Gravish said.

“We have been together all summer long. We hang out on off days. We are close to one another, like family, that helps us out a lot. Stay undefeated, and the state championship is our main goals,” junior Brady Jordan said.

“I know that we put in a lot of work over the summer and we went to a bunch of camps like 7 on 7. Coming in, I was expecting this. I was pretty ready. Senior year, I don’t want to lose a game. We are trying to get back to where we were last year and win it,” senior Cayden Hess said.

Jersey Shore will finish their regular season with games against Bald Eagle Area, Central Mountain, and Mifflinburg.