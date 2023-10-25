With the Diamondbacks advancing to its first World Series since 2001, Scranton native and Scranton High School graduate Jake McCarthy will have a chance to win a ring in just his third season with Arizona. McCarthy has been out all postseason with an oblique injury, but appeared in 96 games for Arizona this season, hitting .243 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. Following Arizona’s game seven victory over Philadelphia, 28/22 Sports Anchor Nick Zelaya had a chance to catch up with McCarthy, and the full interview is below.