No. 2 Penn State wrestling will take on No. 1 Iowa Friday night in Iowa City.

Half of Iowa’s projected starting lineup is from Pennsylvania – including two wrestlers from Central PA.

Former Central Cambria wrestler Max Murin and Punxsutawney wrestler Kaleb Young look to help Iowa take down Penn State.

Penn State has been on top of the wrestling world winning eight of the last nine NCAA titles.

The dual starts Friday at 9 p.m. E.T. televised on the Big Ten Network.