Iowa hands Penn State loss in back-and-forth dual

A battle between the top two teams in the country lived up to the hype.

It came down to heavyweight – and Iowa pulled off the win. Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi defeated Seth Nevills 7-0. Penn State would fall 19-17.

At 133, No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young won by injury default over No. 2 Austin DeSanto after locking up two different cradles. Penn State received six points and Iowa was deducted a team point for team behavior.

At 157, former Punxsutawney wrestler Kaleb Young defeated Penn State’s Bo Pipher 6-1.

Penn State would lead 11-10 at the break.

You saw two tilts between top-two wrestlers at 165 and 174. No. 1 ranked Vincenzo Joseph hit a six-point throw to help take down Alex Marinelli 7-5.

No. 1 ranked Mark Hall took his first loss of the year 11-6 to No. 2 ranked Michael Kemerer.

You can see the full results below:

#2 Penn State 17, #1 Iowa 19

January 31, 2020 – Iowa City, Iowa

125: #1 Spencer Lee IOWA tech fall Brandon Meredith PSU, 16-1 (TF; 3:17) 0-5

133: #3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU inj. def. #2 Austin DeSanto IOWA, Inj.Def. (1:50) 6-4*

141: #2 Nick Lee PSU tech fall Carter Happel IOWA, 20-5 (TF; 5:53) 11-4

149: #3 Pat Lugo IOWA dec. Jarod Verkleeren PSU, 6-1 11-7

157: #5 Kaleb Young IOWA dec. Bo Pipher PSU, 6-1 11-10

165: #1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU dec. #2 Alex Marinelli IOWA, 7-5 14-10

174: #2 Michael Kemerer dec. #1 Mark Hall PSU, 11-6 14-13

184: #9 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. #6 Abe Assad IOWA, 7-3 17-13

197: #7 Jacob Warner IOWA dec. #18 Shakur Rasheed PSU, 4-2 17-16

285: #3 Tony Cassioppi IOWA dec. #15 Seth Nevills PSU, 7-0 17-19

*Iowa deducted one team point

Attendance: 14,905

Records: Penn State (7-2, 4-1 B1G); Iowa (9-0, 6-0 B1G)

Up Next for Penn State: home vs. Maryland, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. in Rec Hall

The loss marked Penn State’s first Big Ten loss in nearly five years.