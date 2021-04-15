Iowa edges Penn State women’s soccer in Big Ten semifinal

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Iowa took down No. 1 seed Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Thursday night.

The Hawkeye’s Meike Ingles scored the match’s only goal early in the second half to lead her team to a 1-0 win over Penn State. Iowa will now advance to the Big Ten tournament championship while Penn State will await its NCAA Tournament fate.

Iowa played with only 10 players after Samantha Cory received a red card and an ejection in the 62nd minute. Penn State was still unable to score despite having a numbers advantage.

Penn State outshot Iowa 24-8 with 11 of those shots on goal.

Only 48 total teams will make this year’s NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 concerns. Out of those 48, only 17 teams will receive at-large bids. Penn State is hoping to be one of the 17.

Watch the video at the top of the story for more.