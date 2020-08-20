Injury sidelines KJ Hamler in Broncos camp

NFL training camps have left a number of the league’s star players dealing with preseason injuries.

The latest bump in the road belongs to former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler. The Denver Broncos announced Hamler will miss a few weeks of work with a hamstring injury.

#Broncos injury update:



WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) out at least a couple of weeks.



OLB Von Miller (elbow), RB Melvin Gordon (ribs) pulled out of practice today. Severity of injuries unknown.



LB Todd Davis carted off during practice. Status also currently unknown. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 20, 2020

The Broncos picked Hamler in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 46 overall. He is in his first NFL training camp and will now have to work to return from injury.

Hamler started 26 games in two seasons of play at Penn State after a redshirt year. He caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns at Penn State.

Hamler joins former Penn State running back Miles Sanders on the training table in camp. Sanders is week-to-week with a lower-body injury with the Philadelphia Eagles.