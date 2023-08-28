After the first week of the high school football season our Top 10 Power Rankings include many changes, but no new teams entering the rankings as we head into week 2 of the season.

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (1-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Berwick, 50-0 SELINSGROVE (1-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Delaware Valley, 28-21 NORTH SCHUYLKILL (1-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Mount Carmel, 34-27 SCRANTON PREP (1-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Lakeland, 70-7 LOYALSOCK (1-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Berks Catholic, 25-21 JERSEY SHORE (1-0) | Prev: 8 | W at Pottsville, 68-13 DUNMORE (1-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Old Forge, 35-12 DALLAS (1-0) | Prev: 10 | W at Abington Heights, 31-28 DELAWARE VALLEY (0-1) | Prev: 2 | L vs. Selinsgrove 28-21 MOUNT CARMEL (0-1) | Prev: 6 | L vs. North Schuylkill, 34-27