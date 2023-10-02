Entering week seven of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll doesn’t change from Week 6.

  1. Southern Columbia (6-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 7: vs. Central Columbia
  2. Selinsgrove (5-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 7: at Central Mountain
  3. Jersey Shore (5-0-1) | Prev: 3 | Week 7: at Shamokin
  4. Dallas (6-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 7: vs. Berwick
  5. Lackawanna Trail (6-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 7: at Riverside
  6. Scranton Prep (5-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 7: vs. Abington Heights
  7. Wyoming Area (6-0) | Prev: 7 | Week 7: at Holy Redeemer 10/7
  8. North Schuylkill (5-1) | Prev: 8 | Week 7: vs. Jim Thorpe
  9. Valley View (6-0) | Prev: 9 | Week 7: vs. Scranton
  10. Danville (5-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 7: vs. Montoursville