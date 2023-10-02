Entering week seven of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll doesn’t change from Week 6.
- Southern Columbia (6-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 7: vs. Central Columbia
- Selinsgrove (5-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 7: at Central Mountain
- Jersey Shore (5-0-1) | Prev: 3 | Week 7: at Shamokin
- Dallas (6-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 7: vs. Berwick
- Lackawanna Trail (6-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 7: at Riverside
- Scranton Prep (5-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 7: vs. Abington Heights
- Wyoming Area (6-0) | Prev: 7 | Week 7: at Holy Redeemer 10/7
- North Schuylkill (5-1) | Prev: 8 | Week 7: vs. Jim Thorpe
- Valley View (6-0) | Prev: 9 | Week 7: vs. Scranton
- Danville (5-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 7: vs. Montoursville