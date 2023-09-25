Entering week six of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll features most of the same teams, but with some movement after three ranked teams from last week all lost this past weekend. Valley View also debuts inside the top ten.

Southern Columbia (5-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 6: at Montoursville Selinsgrove (4-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 6: vs. Mifflinburg Jersey Shore (4-0-1) | Prev: 4 | Week 6: at Executive Education Dallas (5-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 6: vs. Hazleton Area Lackawanna Trail (5-0) | Prev: 7 | Week 6: vs. Old Forge Scranton Prep | Prev: 3 | Week 6: at Wallenpaupack Wyoming Area (5-0) | Prev: 8 | Week 6: vs. Scranton North Schuylkill (4-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 6: vs. Notre Dame Green Pond Valley View (5-0) | Prev: NR | Week 6: Abington Heights 9/30 Danville (4-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 6: at Lewisburg