After the fourth week of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll features most of the same teams, but two new schools enter for the first time: Wyoming Area and South Williamsport, as well as North Schuylkill reentering the poll.

Southern Columbia (4-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 5: vs. #6 Danville Selinsgrove (3-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 5: at Shkiellamy Scranton Prep (4-0) | Prev: 3 | Week 5: vs. Delaware Valley Jersey Shore (3-0-1) | Prev: 4 | Week 5: at Mifflinburg Dallas (4-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 5: @ at Wyoming Valley West Danville (4-0) | Prev: 7 | Week 5: at #1 Southern Columbia Lackawanna Trail (4-0) | Prev: 8 | Week 5: at Dunmore Wyoming Area (4-0) | Prev: NR | Week 5: @ at Hanover Area South Williamsport (4-0) | Prev: NR | Week 5: vs. Canton North Schuylkill (3-1) | Prev: NR | Week 5: vs. Northern Lehigh