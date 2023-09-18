After the fourth week of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll features most of the same teams, but two new schools enter for the first time: Wyoming Area and South Williamsport, as well as North Schuylkill reentering the poll.
- Southern Columbia (4-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 5: vs. #6 Danville
- Selinsgrove (3-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 5: at Shkiellamy
- Scranton Prep (4-0) | Prev: 3 | Week 5: vs. Delaware Valley
- Jersey Shore (3-0-1) | Prev: 4 | Week 5: at Mifflinburg
- Dallas (4-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 5: @ at Wyoming Valley West
- Danville (4-0) | Prev: 7 | Week 5: at #1 Southern Columbia
- Lackawanna Trail (4-0) | Prev: 8 | Week 5: at Dunmore
- Wyoming Area (4-0) | Prev: NR | Week 5: @ at Hanover Area
- South Williamsport (4-0) | Prev: NR | Week 5: vs. Canton
- North Schuylkill (3-1) | Prev: NR | Week 5: vs. Northern Lehigh