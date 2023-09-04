After the second week of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll features most of the same teams, but three new schools enter for the first time: Scranton, Danville, and Lackawanna Trail.

  1. Southern Columbia (2-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 3: @ #4 Loyalsock Twp.
  2. Selinsgrove (2-0) | Prev: 2 | Week 3: vs. #5 Jersey Shore
  3. Scranton Prep (2-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 3: @ Lake-Lehman
  4. Loyalsock Twp. (2-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 3: vs. #1 Southern Columbia
  5. Jersey Shore (2-0) | Prev: 6 | Week 3: @ #2 Selinsgrove
  6. Dallas (2-0) | Prev: 8 | Week 3: vs. Williamsport
  7. Mount Carmel (1-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 3: vs. Warrior Run
  8. Scranton (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ West Scranton (Sat.)
  9. Danville (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ Central Columbia
  10. Lackawanna Trail (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ Nanticoke Area