After the second week of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll features most of the same teams, but three new schools enter for the first time: Scranton, Danville, and Lackawanna Trail.
- Southern Columbia (2-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 3: @ #4 Loyalsock Twp.
- Selinsgrove (2-0) | Prev: 2 | Week 3: vs. #5 Jersey Shore
- Scranton Prep (2-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 3: @ Lake-Lehman
- Loyalsock Twp. (2-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 3: vs. #1 Southern Columbia
- Jersey Shore (2-0) | Prev: 6 | Week 3: @ #2 Selinsgrove
- Dallas (2-0) | Prev: 8 | Week 3: vs. Williamsport
- Mount Carmel (1-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 3: vs. Warrior Run
- Scranton (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ West Scranton (Sat.)
- Danville (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ Central Columbia
- Lackawanna Trail (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ Nanticoke Area