After the second week of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll features most of the same teams, but three new schools enter for the first time: Scranton, Danville, and Lackawanna Trail.

Southern Columbia (2-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 3: @ #4 Loyalsock Twp. Selinsgrove (2-0) | Prev: 2 | Week 3: vs. #5 Jersey Shore Scranton Prep (2-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 3: @ Lake-Lehman Loyalsock Twp. (2-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 3: vs. #1 Southern Columbia Jersey Shore (2-0) | Prev: 6 | Week 3: @ #2 Selinsgrove Dallas (2-0) | Prev: 8 | Week 3: vs. Williamsport Mount Carmel (1-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 3: vs. Warrior Run Scranton (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ West Scranton (Sat.) Danville (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ Central Columbia Lackawanna Trail (2-0) | Prev: NR | Week 3: @ Nanticoke Area