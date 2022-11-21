Little movement in our top ten countdown, the remaining teams still in the playoffs round out the top four. With Lakeland rounding out the top five with the rest six teams seasons being complete.

DANVILLE (12-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Loyalsock, 41-20 CRESTWOOD (12-1) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Valley View 12-7 CANTON (11-1) | Prev: 7 | Bye SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (10-3) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Mount Carmel 48-14 LAKELAND (12-1) | Prev: 1 | L vs. Exectutive Education 42-15 JERSEY SHORE (12-1) | Prev: 3 | L vs. Central Catholic 34-14 MOUNT CARMEL (12-1) | Prev: 4 | L vs. Southern Columbia 48-14 LOYALSOCK (11-2) | Prev: 5 | L vs. Danville 41-20 NORTH SCHUYLKILL (10-3) | Prev: 8 | L vs. Northwestern Lehigh 34-13 VALLEY VIEW (10-3) | Prev: 9 | L vs. Crestwood 12-7