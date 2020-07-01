How Jesse Luketa returned to Penn State from his home in Canada

Penn State has been steady pulling prospects from Canada including some players you might recognize.

Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa and safety Jonathan Sutherland both returned home to Canada when spring break turned into months of quarantine. Both players expect to be in the mix for a starting position on Penn State’s defense.

Luketa caught up with reporters Tuesday afternoon. He revealed he had been training with NHL players like Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

He described his trip back to the United States. Luketa and Sutherland had to be dropped off at the United State border before crossing and picked up by a representative of Penn State.

Even with closed borders due to COVID-19, the two Penn State players were able to travel relatively smooth.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Luketa on his journey.