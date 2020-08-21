How coach James Franklin reunited with his family after the season’s postponement

James Franklin has been separate from his family while preparing for the season that will not happen this fall.

Franklin’s youngest daughter Addison has sickle cell disease and is at risk for contracting COVID-19. As a precaution, Franklin’s family is living in Florida. Coach first revealed the situation on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

As soon as the football season was postponed, coach took a COVID-19 test, received negative results, and hit the road to see his family.

Coach Franklin tells the story of how he reunited with his wife and daughters in the video at the top of this story.