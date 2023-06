MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 3,100 try and qualify for the U.S Senior open with only 66 spots available. Honesdale Native Eric Williams finished 2nd in his qualifier to get him into the Open June 29th.

Williams turned 50 last September and was eligible for the Championship qualifying for the Senior Major. He’ll put his name with the likes of Fred Couples and Jim Furyk. 28/22 Sports caught up with Williams before he heads out to Wisconsin.