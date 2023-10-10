WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Holy Redeemer (17-3-1) ended Panther Valley’s (15-1) undefeated season last night with a 3-1 victory on its home court. Holy Redeemer won the first two sets 26-24, 25-14, Panther Valley took the third set 25-21, and then the Royals won the match with a 25-21 victory in set four.