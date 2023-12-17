Holy Redeemer Girls Basketball scored more points in the third quarter (24) than the entire first half (18) of last night’s game vs. Dallas, helping them improve to 5-1 with its 52-42 win over the Mountaineers. The Royals face Hanover Area on Thursday.
Holy Redeemer Girls Basketball Wins Tough Road Game at Dallas, 52-42
by: Nick Zelaya
