Holy Redeemer boys’ basketball wins District II Class “AAA” title

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Archbald police have arrested a man they say broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and used a lit cigarette to set the place on fire.

According to police in, Timothy M. Gonsauls, 42, of Archbald was evicted from his home at 301 Betty Street when his girlfriend filed a PFA (Protection From Abuse) order. Police say Gonsauls' girlfriend had also left the home to stay elsewhere due to safety concerns.