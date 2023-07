LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Following the 11th caution in the final lap of the race, Denny Hamlin was named the winner of the HighPoint.com 400. With the victory, he now owns the most victories at Pocono Raceway all time with seven, passing Jeff Gordon. This is also Hamlin’s 50th career victory.

