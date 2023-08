OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With August here, the high school football season officially starts this month. Multiple teams from the Lackawanna Football Conference joined together at the Regal Room in Olyphant to meet the other team’s players and kick off the 2023 season. In 2022, Valley View won Division One with an 8-2 record, Lakeland went undefeated, 10-0, and took Division Two, and Old Forge won Division Three with a 7-3 record.

