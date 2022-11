KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In another thrilling matchup between these two programs, Wyoming Area defeated Wyoming Seminary, 1-0, to win the District II Class 1A championship. The Warriors deny the Blue Knights an opportunity to win a fifth straight state title and now advance to the Class 1A state tournament.

With the result, this was also the final game of Wyoming Seminary head coach Karen Klassner’s career as the leader of the Blue Knights’ program.