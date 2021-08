LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI Electric is continuing to work to restore power to more than 900 customers who remain without power due to the storms that came through Thursday evening.

According to a press release from UGI, around 5,400 customers originally lost power due to the storms, with additional outages occurring during a second wave of storms. The current outages were caused by more than 80 incidents as UGI received approximately 30 additional crew members to aid in the response for assistance.