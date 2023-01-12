YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just a few days after being named outstanding wrestler at the Wyoming Valley Conference championships, Jimmy Spindler led Pittston Area to victory in a dual against Crestwood, 39-27.
WRESTLING: Pittston Area defeats Crestwood, 39-27
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>