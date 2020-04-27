Live Now
What could have been for Hazleton Area softball in 2020

After reaching the Class “AAAAAA” state championship game last season, the Hazleton Area softball team had expectations of returning to Penn State in 2020, and bringing home the gold this time. Only one senior graduated from last year’s roster, with nearly all major contributors returning to the team.

Unfortunately, the Cougars won’t have the chance to prove themselves, with all spring sports canceled due to COVID-19. We recently caught up with two seniors, Aleah Kost and Marissa Trivelpiece, along with head coach Bob Bertoni, as they discussed what made their squad special and the emotions of having the season canceled.

