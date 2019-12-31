Valley View’s Janaasah Boone Wins 2019 Fiore Cesare Award

Janaasah Boone of Valley View earned one of the area’s more prestigious honors on Monday, taking home the 2019 Fiore Cesare Award, along with a $2,000 scholarship presented by the Roy Davis Scranton Chapter of Officials. The award is named for the man who was the first commissioner of officials for the Scranton chapter.

Boone is an all-state player for the Cougars who led the team to a 23-3 record while starting at quarterback his junior and senior seasons. He becomes the second straight Valley View player to win the award, after Mason Kordish last year. And his coach, George Howanitz, was the first recipient of the Cesare Award in 1992.