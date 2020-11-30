Sunbury community remembers Shikellamy softball coach Eric Long

On Sunday night, hundreds of friends and community members gathered at John O. Long softball field in Sunbury to remember Eric Long, who died last Thursday at the age of 46.

Long was the head coach for Shikellamy softball since 2017, and led the Braves to a District IV championship. Those wishing to honor Long left signs on the fence surrounding the field, a helmet and cap were placed in the pitcher’s circle, and the scoreboard displayed the number seven, which was Long’s number.

Friends and community members then came together on the infield basepaths in a show of support and love for Long. He had just recently coached his daughter Kierston, who will be playing softball for Lock Haven in the spring.