MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Southern Columbia won its third straight state soccer championship on Friday, defeating Freedom Area 5-3 in the Class 1A final.

Loren Gehret capped off her sensational high school career by scoring four goals in the finale. She also sent in a corner kick that Ava Yancoskie headed in for the other Tigers’ goal.

Southern has won four of the last five state championships and rallied to win the ultimate prize this season after falling to South Williamsport in the District IV final. The Tigers defeated the Mountaineers in the state semifinal on Wednesday.