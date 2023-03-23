HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in program history, the Dunmore Lady Bucks are state basketball champions, following a 42-30 victory over River Valley in the Class 3A final.

Senior Ciera Toomey, a North Carolina commit, guided the Lady Bucks to their first championship, with her mother, Carrie Toomey in her first season as head coach.

Dunmore becomes the first District II girls’ team to win a state championship since Bishop Hoban in 1999, and the first Lackawanna League girls’ team to do so since Riverside in 1987.

School officials said the school will have a two-hour delay on Friday to celebrate the team’s success.