We have two local teams to watch on Saturday in Hershey at the PIAA state football championships. Southern Columbia goes for its record 11th state title in the Class “AA” championship against Wilmington at 11:00 a.m., followed by Jersey Shore making its first-ever championship appearance in the Class “AAAA” final against Thomas Jefferson, the defending champion.

On the eve of the championships, we take one final look at the matchups and what to watch for on Saturday.