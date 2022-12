EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Southern Columbia football team will play in the Class 2A state championship Friday afternoon in Mechanicsburg.

The Southern Columbia Tigers are looking to clinch a record 6th straight state championship against Westinghouse from the Pittsburgh area.

You can watch the game Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. on PCN. Check your local listings. Sports director A.J. Donatoni will have details and highlights from the game on later editions of Eyewitness News.