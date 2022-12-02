SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the eighth straight season, the Southern Columbia football team is headed to the Class 2A state championship game. The Tigers got off to a fast start on Friday night and defeated Trinity, 42-7, to clinch their spot in Mechanicsburg. Southern will face Westinghouse out of Pittsburgh on Friday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School.