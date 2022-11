ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to a dominant second half, the Southern Columbia football team advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals on Friday night. The Tigers defeated Bishop Guilfoyle, 42-14, in matchup of defending state champions. Guilfoyle moved up to 2A this season following a victory in 1A championship in 2021.

Southern Columbia will now face Trinity out of District III in the east final next weekend.