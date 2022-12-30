SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a night to remember for Scranton Prep basketball, as both the boys and girls teams claimed the title at the Lynett Memorial Tournament on Thursday. The Cavaliers defeated Scranton in a defensive struggle, 39-35, while the Classics raced past Dunmore, 52-33.
Scranton Prep boys, girls sweep finals of Lynett Memorial Tournament
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
